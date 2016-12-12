Looking Great During Mistletoe Moments: Tips From Joe Zee

Joe Zee



Looking great during the holidays can go a long way to making the season bright. With fashion and style tips for looking and feeling your best throughout the holiday season, Fashion Editor and Stylist, Joe Zee, made an EXCLUSIVE video just for Chic Galleria. How much do I LOVE Joe Zee! I was over the moon when he agreed to do a video just for us. On our video, he shares how to be Insta-ready for the season’s mistletoe moments.

Stylish Tips from Joe Zee

MAKE A STATEMENT: Have some fun this holiday season and step out of your comfort zone. Seek out a statement piece (maybe one you typically wouldn’t wear, ie, a funky jacket or big piece of jewelry) and add it to that holiday outfit. This is the fastest way to add pizazz to any outfit. It’s also an easy way to take a look from day to night (especially adding that great piece of jewelry) which is important during the busy holiday season.

LET IT SHINE: What better time than the holiday season to embrace the sparkle in you. Metallics and shine are a huge trend right now, both for day and night, so why not add some sparkle to your everyday look. Try a sequin trimmed t-shirt with that pencil skirt or a metallic belt and shoes to that natural look. And if you’re daring enough, I love a sequin sweater for day as well.

GO BIG OR GO SMALL: There’s a saying that “women shop and men just buy.” But there’s no reason that the guys can’t also love the part this holiday season. Guys, don’t be afraid to have some fun with your wardrobe this season as well. You can embrace trends by going all out or just have a small nod to it (I like to call this tip-toeing into the trend). So if color isn’t your thing, why not just have a pop of it with your tie or your pocket handkerchief but if you’re feeling bold, then the holidays are the perfect time to branch out and try a colored jacket mixed with a solid pant, or a patterned shirt under a darker jacket mixed with a different pant. It’s all about the mix and match.

LOOKING THE PART FROM HEAD TO TOE: Being well-groomed is just as important as what you wear. Be sure to have a fresh shave before you head out for a night of holiday parties! A close shave ensures you’re mistletoe moment ready!

Joe Zee is currently the Editor in Chief of Yahoo Style, where he is tasked with launching and running a digital fashion magazine for the tech giant. Joe recently released his lifestyle & fashion memoir THAT’S WHAT FASHION IS: Lessons and Stories from My Non-Stop, Mostly Glamorous Life in Style and was also recently seen co-hosting the nationally syndicated ABC daytime talk show FABLife. Prior to this, Joe was the Creative Director of ELLE magazine where he not only oversaw all photoshoots and styled the covers, but he also penned a monthly column “Style A to Zee”. In addition to over a decade of editorial experience and an A-list styling roster, Joe is also a frequent fashion and pop culture expert appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America, NBC’s The Today Show, and recently wrapped a month-long special fashion correspondent assignment for CBS’s Entertainment Tonight.

Interview courtesy of Gillette, Crest, Braun and Oral B available at Walmart.com.