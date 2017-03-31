5 Ways to Land Your Dream Internship

With summer around the corner and school coming to an end, the pressure to land a dream internship is probably starting to overwhelm you. Hearing friends, family, and teachers discuss summer plans can seem daunting. The competition is fierce and you just want to stand out. Here are some easy tips to follow in order to have a variety of professional opportunities for your upcoming summer.

Use your connections

You’d be surprised at who you can be connected with through friends and family. At some point, your parents and their friends went to college. They most likely have relationships with students they interacted with back in the day. More often than not, the connections you have can make sure the right people see your resume. The people you know or know through others will want to help you succeed.

Update your resume

Resumes can make or break your place in the application process. If it is unprofessional, poorly worded, or too elaborate then it will be tossed into the “no” pile. Have someone look it over and keep it as basic as possible. Carefully selecting what to include and what not to include is going to be crucial. It’s also beneficial to make sure your personality shines through; this can usually be done in the “Additional Info.” section where you can hint at some of your hobbies and what makes you, you!

Utilize school resources

Universities always have career fairs or conferences where company representatives are sent to recruit students. Being able to have that face-to-face interaction is detrimental since you will submit most of your applications online. Aside from career fairs, there are also workshops available that can help you prepare for interviews, revise your resume, and make the job application process less intimidating. All of these tools can only help you advance.

Create a LinkedIn profile

LinkedIn is arguably the best way to make connections between yourself and companies. Using certain features of the app, you can find out alumni that currently work there, search for jobs, stay up to date on company’s news, and create a profile that employers can view. This website/app is an excellent way to learn about the industries that interest you and to discover new opportunities.

Narrow your options

It’s very easy to get carried away when applying to jobs because it is so simple thanks to the Internet. However, choosing a couple of companies that you are really passionate about and pursuing their internship program will allow you to focus your efforts. Being able to reach out for a follow up, personally express your interest, and completely prepare yourself for interviews with the company will pay off.

Good luck landing that summer internship!