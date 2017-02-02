Hair, Locks, Mane – How to Keep Yours Looking Great!

Hair, for many girls, is their prized possession. It defines you. The color, the cut, the texture… it all is unique to one individual. Sometimes, though, our hair is the bane of our existence. It gets burned and looks gross, is too oily or frizzy; sometimes we want to just rip all of our hair out of our head. So how can we salvage our hair from the damages of beauty?

Heat Protectant !!!

This is super important! It is no secret that girls love to curl, straighten, basically transform their hair into whatever they can. It is important to remember, though, that heat burns stuff for a reason. Heat and hair is not necessarily a match made in heaven, but we can do our best to be cupid. Whenever you use any form of styling tool on your hair make sure you spray it first with a heat protectant. This will keep your hair healthy and will make your style look even better !

Hair Masks

Just like how you use a mask for your skin use a mask for your hair. These are super moisturizing helping to bring your hair back to life. Masks can help repair dead ends and even make your hair less frizzy. It is super important to use these in the winter months cause your hair reacts the same to the cold as your skin. Protect it and you won’t regret it!

Scrub a dub dub

Ok, now this may seem a little gross, but washing your hair everyday is actually bad for it. I’m the biggest culprit of this being that I am a HUGE germaphobe. Actually though, washing your hair everyday takes out a lot of the good and natural oils in your scalp. Your hair will be way more voluminous and healthy if you sometimes skip a day between washes. In the time being, dry shampoo can help you out 🙂

Keep your hair beautiful, long, and lovely. These few tips should help you restore and maintain it to all of its natural glory! Until next time, lather… rinse… skip a day… repeat!

Products We Recommend

Reviv3’s 3-Part Procare Hair System