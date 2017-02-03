A Guaranteed Routine to Avoid Procrastination

Procrastination! Often times people find themselves wondering where their day went and what they did with it. In fact, balancing a life of work, exercise, and eating right is not always fun or easy. Even after setting goals and deciding what my day should consist of, I sometimes still stray far from where I thought the day would end. However, in order for my day to go as planned, setting up a schedule/routine has been the one thing that has helped me go from unorganized and disheveled, to reaching my goals and accomplishing significant tasks.

I have compiled a list of the routine I believe can assist anyone in achieving even their greatest of dreams and avoid procrastination. These are able to be done when one is organized and consistent. It does not take a whole lot of effort, but starting out can be hard.

Be Grateful

Wake up and take a moment to reflect on the things to be grateful for. Whether that be a great night of sleep or a delicious breakfast only a few minutes away. It’s always the little things! This time will allow for a calm, collective mind that to carry one through moments of stress.

Mediate

I know the morning can be a busy, stressful hour, but take a few minutes to meditate. Meditation has been proven to relieve anxiety. It helps eliminate negative thoughts and emotions prior to the day ahead!

Make a Lost

After this morning routine, make a list of all the tasks that must be done that day. Having the opportunity to check them off a list, is both satisfying and helpful in ensuring they get done. Purchasing a planner or an app are awesome ways to do so!

Reward Yourself

Set up a rewards system. If you have a favorite snack or a favorite place to get coffee, use that as a reward. After you finish one or a few tasks, give yourself a little you time!

Prepare for Tomorrow

At the end of a busy day, make sure what needs to be done tomorrow is ready. Set out the day’s clothes or prepare a healthy breakfast. Small steps make way for big steps; do not forget that! It all takes time.

Being a procrastinator may not seem like a big deal, but trust me, finding the steps that work for you, are incredibly important. They promote success, determination, and a healthier lifestyle. Happiness is sure to follow if each day is more organized than the next. So wake up and get ready to tackle the day! Set up a routine and complete the days work like its your job.