My son entered eighth grade this year. He goes to a private, Christian school in a small Texas town. They do things in a much different manner than what I endured as a product of a big public school in the Midwest. At his school’s orientation, I was struck by the Esther bible verse strategically placed in bold, fuchsia script above the chalkboard of his Logic class. I haven’t stopped thinking about it since.

“Perhaps this is the time for which you were created”. -Esther 4:14

Did you ever think that this time, today even, might be the reason you are here? Whatever you do today, whoever you speak to, wherever you go, all might be part of your Reason. I’d like to think we all have a Reason. Figuring that Reason out might take a lifetime, or if you’re open to it, maybe absolutely everything that happens in your life is a reason for your existence. Either way, your life has value and it is up to you to acknowledge that, take ownership of it, and set out each day to live it to the fullest in your own, unique way.

Live with purpose.

Having a purpose is important in all we do. In school, we are taught to work diligently and purposefully. We enter the workplace and want to make a difference while also making a living. We strive to develop purposeful relationships that make sense in our minds while they churn butterflies in our hearts. It is human nature to want to know that we make a difference. We all want to have a purpose, but with all of the distraction’s we have in today’s world, we often ignore our purpose even when it stares us in the face.

Carpe Diem, seize the day!

Therefore, take inventory of your life. Don’t take your days, your relationships, your opportunities for granted. So much is available to you in your life when you realize that each and every day you have great potential to seize the moment and work at getting one step closer to your goals. As you do this, you are living with purpose! And feeling purposeful makes you feel empowered! Stifle your doubts, strangle your fears, and instead go ahead and attack the day ahead. Always ask yourself if this day might just prove to be the day for which you were created. Whether it is, or it isn’t, might not be revealed to you yet, but I can assure you that when you set out to make each day count and you look for purpose in all you do, you are getting the most out of the gift of every day. Make each day count!