A Fresh Arrival: traveler’s guide to avoiding dry skin

I am currently sitting at Starbucks the airport in Amsterdam preparing myself for a six-hour layover. I will have completed an eighteen-hour journey by the time I arrive home for Christmas. My face and hands have already grown chapped from the plane’s re-circulated air and tomorrow I will reap the effects of wearing the same makeup for nearly twenty hours.

The dilemma is apparent and I am fully guilty of applying more powder to my oily forehead and smearing concealer over angrily protruding red spots. The need to look decent in the moment clouds my better judgment which is why I am going to share some tips for overcoming this bad instinct.

First Class Rule:

Drink water and avoid alcohol. Alcohol is dehydrating, basically boarding a direct flight to dry skin. Water on the other hand will moisturise you from within making it completely worth the extra trip to the bathroom, even if you have the window seat.

The Face:



Re-circulated plane air is more or less devoid of moisture which is why I must stress the importance to moisturise. Use an extra rich cream and make sure to reapply for longer flights. I have a premium membership with the classic Nivea Creme since it is thick, lovely and can be applied to any part of your body. Packing smart is a well known rule to the experienced traveler. Terrified of not wearing makeup on a flight? Opt for minimal makeup and for longer travels bring some makeup remover along so that you can clean off the old and apply some new. You don’t want to let the makeup cake on your face and clog your pores.

The Lips:

Traveling is not only drying to your skin but also your lips. Be generous with your lip balm both before, during and after the flight. Again a classic like Vaseline or Carmex will do the job eloquently.

Traveling is stressful on your skin and will take its toll, however, these tips will keep it rosy even for the frequent traveler. I suppose now it’s time for me to take my own advice and reapply some moisturizer and drink a bottle of water before my connecting flight.

