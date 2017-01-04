New Year, New You…. One Cupcake At A Time

New year, new you! There is no better way to ring in the new year with a delicious dark chocolate fudge cupcake. I know what you’re thinking, new year, healthy diet. This healthy rich 6 step dark chocolate cupcake recipe will have you wanting more than one.

Ingredients

1 cup (80g) unsweetened cocoa powder ¾ cup (90g) white whole wheat flour or gluten-free flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp (28g) unsalted butter or coconut oil, melted and cooled slightly

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 tbsp (15mL) vanilla extract

¼ cup (60g) plain nonfat Greek yogurt

⅔ cup (160mL) pure maple syrup

¼ cup (60mL) nonfat milk

PREPPING

Preheat your oven to 350°F and line a cupcake tray with muffin cups. Spray the liners with cooking spray for easy peeling when done.

STEPS

In a medium bowl, mix the cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a second bowl, stir together the butter, eggs, and vanilla (you could use coconut oil in place of butter).

Mix in the Greek yogurt. Make sure to mix until there are no lumps.

Then mix in the pure maple syrup.

After doing so, Add the flour mixture and the milk alternately, beginning and ending with the flour.

Divide the batter between the prepared paper liners.

FINISHING

Bake at 350°F for 20-22 minutes or until the toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes before transferring or cutting for clean results

TOPPING

If you wanted to add the frosting, first mix the cocoa powder to a small bowl, and make an opening in the center. Pour in the milk, vanilla, and vanilla crème stevia. Stir until fully mixed. Then Spread on top of the cooled cupcakes.

This as an easy way to ring in the new year with a healthy, delicious, treat!!