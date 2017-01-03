Healthy Ways to Get Over An Ex

Getting over an ex is never easy but it’s not impossible. You can always go the more traditional (typical girl) route and drown out your feelings with chocolate and endless episodes of your favorite Netflix show, but eating your feelings away will only make you feel worse in the end. Below I will share with you 5 healthy alternative ways to encourage yourself to realize you deserve better.

When times get hard and you’re struggling with what to do next in your life, turn to God!! Just remember everything happens for a reason. I know this is said a lot, but it’s 100% true. You may not understand it right now, but one day everything will make complete sense. From my own experience, I’ve found that when you’re having a bad day (some days will be harder than others) turn to God and pray. God never says no; he only says not yet or I have something better. Trust in Him because your story is already written.

It is normal to be upset, mad and hurt after break-ups especially if it’s a third party issue. And you’d probably be mad for a long time. But if you stay mad you’d only stress yourself and you’d only make your world smaller. You have to accept that the relationship is over and don’t even try to pick up the pieces because you’d only hurt yourself. Acceptance is the first step to moving on, so its time for you to make that first step. Once you’ve accepted it, don’t dwell on it. Don’t over-think and over-analyze things. Don’t dwell on the “what ‘ifs or what might have beens” in the relationship.

A good way to help is by journaling your feelings. It doesn’t have to be the best writing or even good writing at all. Just get it all out there. Imagine that as you write them down, the bad feelings and thoughts are leaving your body and sticking to the paper. Often while a breakup is occurring, it’s natural for your thoughts to be jumbled, causing much confusion and anxiety. Make a lists of pros and cons about your relationship. These lists will make it more clear to yourself to see exactly where your problems lie. Then, actually writing a letter to yourself regarding the breakup will help you see your thoughts on paper and not just in your head. Thus, creating a more positive headspace.

Life Style Changes

It won’t be easy but one of the first steps is putting away all the things that associate you with your ex. If you’re anything like me throwing them away isn’t going to make you feel better. Everything happens for a reason so one day (once you are healed and over it) you might want to look back on the times that once made you the happiest person in the world. Box up all these things and store them somewhere where you won’t be tempted to look at them. Do things you never thought you would do. Put your best foot forward and go out and show the world that you can be the best version of yourself without a man on your arm. I for myself never thought I would get a job in college but I would never go back and change it. Going to class then work everyday makes me sooo happy. Challenge yourself to be strong and you’ll be surprised at how easy and how fulfilling it can be if you’re successful.

Love Again

Try not to close your heart to a new possibility of a love that is better, bolder, and greater than the previous one. After a heart break it’s heart to let your guard down and let someone in but this is very important to overcome. Smile and be hopeful. There is someone who is right for you, someone who will be thankful to have you, someone who will treasure and respect you more than anyone else. Your soulmate is out there and someone once told me “the person you’re suppose to be with will come when you stop looking.” I’ve never heard something so true in my life. You can’t force for something to happen. God works in mysterious ways and the moment you stop trying to force a relationship and the moment you let God take control that perfect someone will walk into your life.