A College Girl’s Guide To Being Your Best This New Year

New Year’s eve, the one night of the year where literally everyone is celebrating either their amazing accomplishments of the previous year of the ridiculous amounts of L’s they took and hoping that the count will be a little smaller in the year to come. Whatever the occasion you have to celebrate, you always want to start off the year at 12:01 looking your best. Enough with the worn out eye shadow down your face and your winged liner looking a lot less “fleeky” than when you put it on. Also, whoever had the idea of starting the night at 6 for an event that happens at midnight on the dot should probably re-evaluate for the next year because we know those 9-inch heels that looked great with your dress are now impairing your movement from the waist down. From my high school years into my college years, this is what I’ve learned on how to look your best and be your best for that big, flashing 12:01.

Vitamins

Yes, this is a quote on quote beauty post and not a health post, but just like your mama told you beauty starts on the inside. Taking a vitamin supplement such as biotin can extremely help you look and feel your best. Biotin is great for your hair, skin, and nails and that is usually what you can find it under. When you’re looking in Walgreens or CVS and see that jumbo container screaming “hair, skin, and nails supplement” its not magic, its actually just biotin with a different label.

Lashes on Lashes on Lashes

For most people they either like a stand out eye or a stand out lip to their make-up look. For me personally, I go with the eye. The stand out lip just doesn’t work for me… we can’t all be Kylie Jenner. In terms of eyes, yes fake lashes are great and I am a huge advocate of them, but before you put on the beautiful falsies you need a good base. I find one of my favorites is either Bad Gal Lash Benefit or Better Than Sex by Tarte. After the base truthfully any fake eyelashes work. I think its ridiculous to get expensive fake lashes every time when the drugstore ones are honestly just as good and do the job.

Less is more

Sometimes we feel that the more products we put on the better we look. I understand that. I go to Sephora and get sucked into buying new products and want to load them all onto my face, too. Trust me I am a personal offender of this. Sometimes we have to step back though from our mirror and realize that we don’t need all 5 concealers and 3 foundations on our face. You can never go wrong with a natural look and usually looking back you will be much happier that you did.

Stop Your Feet From Hurting!

Being a whopping 5ft and 3/4 tall, heels are my best friend. I often get asked if I am going to be “short” or “normal” height when I go out depending on if I am going to wear heels or not. Heels are not meant to be as comfortable as sneakers so if you are planning on wearing them all night opt for a heel with a platform if you are going to wear one because this will lower the impact on your feet. Nothing is worse than wearing heels and then not being able to move all night. Why the heck are you wearing them then?

From my different experiences of New Years, this is what I have found most helpful. If you need some more inspiration for what to do this New Year’s or to get in the spirit I highly suggest watching the movie “New Years Eve” <- Great Film. So for those of you going to a party or out to a club this New Year’s, enjoy the tips and look your best! You can find me wearing my sweatpants on my couch with a nice cup of tea by my side counting the minutes until the big blaring 12:01 flashes on the screen and then I can cuddle up with my lovely dog and get into bed. Happy New Years to all and may 2017 be filled with more W’s than L’s!

