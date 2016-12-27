Cheers to a Dauntless New Year

The daunting new year is soon upon you, but what will you do with it? The thought of another year wasting watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians and vicariously living through them doesn’t sound too appealing anymore. It’s time for you to start living your life through yourself.

I say our first step is to change your view of the coming year to that of dauntless excitement. Something about the way 2017 sounds makes me want to set free the adventurer in me.

Let’s brainstorm some ways in which to do exactly that:

Thrill Seeking – have a photo album of memories worthy of the grandchildren’s oohs and aahs. Push yourself past your comfort level this coming year. Already been bungee jumping? Why not try sky diving. Or start with something simple like snorkeling meeting the wonders of the ocean.

World Traveling – Paris, done that. The Maldives, been there. Hop on a flight and experience the eclectic jungle that is Marrakech, Morocco. Or experience a foreign continent by foot back-packing through villages that you otherwise would miss. It’s all about the journey, right?

Hopeless Romance – trust me I know how it feels and how self-deprecating it can be. Aim to stand on your own two feet in 2017. I challenge you to go see a movie on your own and buy a silk night gown for you and only you. Learn to love and respect yourself before you find your prince charming.

The Day to Day – the comfort of our homes can be hard to leave which is why you have to get out. Do anything you usually don’t do. Try brunch on a Sunday or a photography museum after work. Appreciate the world outside your window and the life you are privileged to have everyday.

Mind, Body, and Soul – take care of yourself. Your mind and soul need time to reflect and relax. Long luxurious baths, simply sitting and doing nothing or reading a book can all help you with this. Your body needs just as much love and care. Fuel it with what it needs and not what your mind craves. Move it by going on walks or sweating like a pig during a workout.

Balance in your life is key. To attain this balance you must be dauntless and acknowledge that you deserve every wonderful moment you get. Be everything from a thrill-seeker to a home body this year but appreciate every moment. Can you guess what my new year’s resolution will be?

Pop the champagne for another wonderful year on this earth, cheers.