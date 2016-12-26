The Nolcha Shows 2017: Dreaming of Spring…

We all are, aren’t we? Creating dream bubbles of upcoming vacations and churning hopeful thoughts of Spring inside our imaginations… What will Spring 2017 look like? Ah, a girl can dream! Meanwhile, by the time you finish reading this post, I’ll have finally accomplished putting on all my Winter layers to go outside. (“Don’t forget your hat… and scarf!” I cry to myself every morning.) Joking aside — as the Winter looks quite beautiful when snow takes over New York City — I wanted to share a dose of Spring/Summer 2017 fashion for us to look forward to as well, brought to you by the Nolcha Shows!

This season’s Nolcha Shows, located at ArtBeam in Chelsea, New York City, featured 13 indie designers that delivered their own, unique perspectives on style. Check out my snaps from six of the runway shows that Chic Galleria attended below!

Nikistavia by Adeline

All I need is an occasion to wear each & every one of these! Sweet dreams are made of these, indeed… Pretty, paint-inspired prints; rich, jewel-toned fabrics & graphics; and sparkling accessories & embellishments popped on the runway. Feminine, girly, and young — yet polished from head to toe (I loved the red lips as a finishing touch) — Adeline’s customizable haute couture collection spoke to me; I fell for the precious, princess vibes and wanted to put myself in these girls’ shoes. Modern Cinderellas? I think yes!

SYU SYU HAN

Bold in buckles, belts, and black & white, SYU SYU HAN brought the edge to Nolcha with high-end women’s ready-to-wear. Her brand message is to be brave and become who you really want to be. I respect her fearless approach to fashion, especially with a fashion sense that’s so different from my personal style. One thing’s for certain though: this leather jacket is amazing. Can we take a moment to picture the leather fringe blowing in the wind while on a motorcycle (or, just hanging cool for a fun night on the town)? Loved seeing Han’s take on confidence!

Cashmere Song

Oh, for the love of cashmere — lots & lots of it! Song Hong’s collection of fine cashmere, mixed with fur and natural color cable stitching, truly went from head to toe. From floral headpieces, to long-sleeve tops, skirts & dresses, to cozy handbags and socks, her cream-colored cashmere walked down the runway with ease & simplicity. Perfect for the earlier days of Spring as Winter starts to fade away, Hong’s eco-friendly, raw cashmere uses the finest fibers gathered from Inner Mongolia. Her brand philosophy? Keeping it simple and spreading warm greetings to the world.

Together, Nikistavia, SYU SYU HAN, and Cashmere Song shared the limelight by representing the Chinese designers for the “China Moment” collective of Fashion Week. I loved this fresh addition to the Nolcha Shows and look forward to seeing Nolcha expand its global reach even further down the line!

Samantha Leibowitz New York

Cool, chic, classic & confident: Leibowitz designs clothes for the everyday, urban girl (and guy!). Bright reds and classic black & whites were infused into bodysuits, off-the-shoulder tops, skirts, dresses, pants, and leggings with sheer details. As the models walked down the runway, I imagined all the endless ways one could layer & style each of her collection pieces: Dress ‘em up, keep ‘em cool & classic, or mix & match ‘em with a rock-n’-roll feel. This is what we call our ideal approach to ready-to-wear — easy to rock from day to night, dawn ‘til dusk.

Fun fact! America’s Next Top Model stars, Mamé Adjei and Hadassah Richardson, walked in the shows, as seen in the last picture for Leibowitz (and in pictures throughout this post)! Having been a viewer of ANTM since I was young, I was that girl awkwardly cheering their names at Nolcha after seeing them nail it on TV. Love them!

ACID NYC

The third time’s the charm! Having graced the Nolcha runways for three seasons in a row, Evelyn Luna and Scott Chester haven’t lost their momentum. One of my favorite moments of New York Fashion Week is getting to see designers evolve over time right before my eyes, and this season was the most colorful yet for ACID NYC! Inspired by different textures and hidden beauty found within our surroundings, this designer duo is never afraid to create vibrant personalities and show off their fun attitude and love for colors & eclectic prints. For the Spring/Summer season, their sea life inspiration was evident through their vast array of textures: coral reefs, ocean waves, sea creatures, lobster and oyster shapes, the sunset, and more. Topped off with cute handbags made for warmer temperatures, ACID NYC’s collection was designed for customers that love going out and being themselves — and of course, turning heads.

Rohitava Banerjee

Back at it again! Banerjee returns for a second season at Nolcha with a more elevated approach to his designs, inspired by the five most influential Sultans of the early Ottoman Empire. Intricate embroideries, made out of gold zari, and striking silhouettes, influenced by Ottoman armor and weaponry, looked and photographed beautifully down the runway. Banerjee took his love for history to create a graceful, yet strong collection, composed of black, navy, sky blue, and red colors. I look forward to seeing what’s in store for him next!

