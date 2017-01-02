Staying Cute and Warm: Winter Style Tips

We have all seen the Pinterest posts of girls being fashionable in NYC in the winter with their fur vests and thin long sleeve shirts, but when it is -5 degrees outside that isn’t going to cut it. Sometimes as a whole we need to suck it up and realize that sometimes staying warm is the most important aspect of our daily outfit versus if it coordinates or not, but I am not one of those people. My entire life I have lived in a warm weather climate so being “cold” was never a thought in my mind. I have struggled with this idea of “heat” and “warmth” throughout winter so far and have decided to challenge mother nature to a duel.

My Winter Style Tips

Layer

Layering is one of the most beautiful, man-made creations on this planet. When you don’t know which shirt to wear out of your three favorites you can simple just wear them all. Layering is key when it is cold, you must have a thin layer tucked into whatever bottoms you are wearing. I don’t care if it is literally a piece of fabric, this will shield you from the cold. I don’t know how it is physically possible for the wind to get through my coat, sweater, and T-shirt, but it does- it just does. Wear the thin layer it will save you from frost bite. Next, by just mixing it up with longer and shorter shirts you can add depth to an outfit that would have originally been leggings with a sweater.

Thick Socks Are Your Friends

As Bruce from Finding Nemo once said, “Fish are friends and not food.” Use this mentality with your thick socks. No one likes having layers of fabric on their feet, it just feels weird. Wool socks, however, will become your life line. We are let one little piggy run all the way home, lets not let one fall off from frost bite. I usually will bunch up my socks on top of my Timberlands or any booties I wear.

You’re going to have hat head, just accept it

Good hair days in winter do not exist. If you don’t wear a hat, your ears freeze and if you do wear a hat you head is flatter than paper. How can we, as a whole, combat this issue? I like to keep a hair elastic on my wrist so when I get in a building, if I can’t keep the hat on my head because its either bothering me or just too warm I can throw my hair up in either a high pony tail or messy “model off duty” bun. (We can’t all look like the models in the magazines, am I right?) Hats, despite their frustrating after effects, are essentially to surviving the cold and looking good in it. Match your scarf to your hat, color coordinate, I don’t mind, but you’ll be thankful that your neck and ears aren’t turning blue from lack of circulation.

All in all, the winter is about experimenting with your clothes. Its the perfect time to, you have a heavy coat that if you try something out that doesn’t work you can throw on and if you’re wearing something that does work you can flaunt it all day. I refuse to accept the fact that since it is cold outside my wardrobe has to consist of just groutfits. (Although sometimes it is nice rolling into my morning classes in them 😉 ) I challenged mother nature to force me outside of my clothing comfort zone, will you?