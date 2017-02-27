The Basics to Styling Fur

Fur can look intimidating but I am going to be completely honest with you. I am betraying my fellow fur-wearing friends by sharing the secret that styling fur it is ridiculously easy. Anyone can do it, but most people are too afraid to try! The fur in itself makes the outfit. This means that little thought needs to be put on the rest of what you’re wearing, especially after you know the basic rules (not that there are any rules in fashion!).

First. Keep everything else simple.

The easiest way of doing this is sticking to basic colours but don’t be afraid of adding in other stand out pieces as long as they stand out in a different way. By this, I mean that if you, for example, have a black fur, you can pair it with a bright orange top or even a patterned top as long as the shape and cut of it is simple.

Second. Form fitting pants.

You don’t want to layer a bulky fur jacket with a loose long skirt as it will swallow your shape. Personally, I love wearing skinny jeans with fur jackets since it shows off my shape even though my upper body is one big ball of fluff. A fur jacket over a dress or skirt that ends over the knees is also a killer outfit, as the shape of your legs are still shown off.

Third. Wear it with confidence.

I remember the first time I wore my moss green jacket out I felt a little self-conscious about it, but then I told myself: “Hey! I love it so I am going to wear it like I love it”. It won’t be everyone’s cup of tea but you’d be surprised at how much more respect people have for an outfit when the person wearing it is confident in it. They will love the outfit because it is an expression of you even if it is something they would never wear.

Three simple tips are all that is needed to rock a fur. A good fur, whether fake or real, will lift your wardrobe to the next level and can transform every outfit from normal to head-turning.

Oh, one last thing! Don’t listen to people who think that you can only wear your fur to extravagant events. I wear it with leggings and sneakers, trust me it works fabulously!