How to Style Boyfriend Jeans

It’s that time of year again. When fashion is hot and new trends are beginning to form. One trend that has stuck with us for quite some time is the boyfriend jean fad. This tomboy-inspired look has made its way to the top for 2017 fashion. It is relaxed, comfortable, and one of the hottest trends we have seen in a while. What more could we ask for? The only problem is how DO we style it? There are several different ways that people may not even have thought of and that is what I am here for!

Rips, rips, and more rips:

This look is here to stay. Boyfriend jeans with small rips here and there are great, but to add a little more fun, rip those holes more! This creates that casual, distressed fit. You can purchase them with large holes already or DIY it! Many pairs of boyfriend jeans come with small holes, but if you are feeling it, take some scissors and spice up the look a bit!

Unroll those pants:

Most boyfriend jeans come rolled up at the bottom. This has been the set trend for a while, but what is being done now is removing the rolled hem. This lengthens the legs while also creating a more put together look. Style this with a pair of sneakers or small heels depending on the occasion.

Military trend:

Match a trendy pair of boyfriend jeans with your favorite camo jacket or olive green vest. This style creates another casual yet sophisticated look. To dress it up a bit, add a pair of heels or booties, and you are ready to go! Two tom-boy like styles paired together equals the best spring and summer look.

White tee:

The most basic look comes from the white tee shirt. However, this is also a style that has never gone away. It is so simple yet extremely fashionable. Whether you are going to the movies or out to dinner, wearing a pair of boyfriend jeans and a white shirt will be a look to remember. Again, style this with a pair of on-trend sneakers or cute, midi heels and you are set!

Make this spring one for the books! Enjoy the weather and purchase that pair of boyfriend jeans you have your eye on. You will not regret it!