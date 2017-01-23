8_Shoes_Every_Woman_Needs_in_Her_Closet

Shoes, like hair, have the power to make or break a strong or struggling outfit. I can’t count the number of times that I’ve seen an outfit brought down by shoes that simply did not fit the rest of the look. While shoes are a huge part of every outfit, not every outfit requires a new pair. It’s always fun to go snag a new pair of pumps or booties; however, we can’t do this for every fit.

When there is just no time to hit the mall, or when there are just not enough funds in the budget, here are 8 shoes that every woman needs in her closet.

1. Basic heels that go with every outfit. For those last minute dinner dates or “step above casual” events! These heels should have a basic color and style. A few years ago, I bought a basic pair of nude, open-toe heels from Steve Madden. Since coming to college, these heels have become my go-to heels for last minute events. Even if you aren’t much of a heels person, these shoes are a must have.

2. Converse. The idea that every girl should have a pair of Converse did not end in high school–trust me! Whether you’re running to the store or trying to dress down a dress or chic outfit, Converse are the perfect shoe for any casual outfit.

3. Comfy but cute slippers to wear around the house. I am a huge fuzzy sock person, but I have a weakness for comfy slippers. These become more important when you live in a college dorm. It didn’t take long for me to get the hint that socks just won’t cut it in a college bathroom. These shoes are also great for those completely acceptable days when getting cute before leaving home is just not an option.

4. Ankle booties. If you’re one who likes to keep up with the trends, this is one of my favorites. I’m not sure when the huge obsession with ankle booties began, but I must say that I am a huge supporter. These are the perfect addition to any look.

5. Flats. While I’m not a huge flats person, I’ve become accustomed to buying a new pair every so often for those fashion emergencies. By fashion emergencies, I mean the events that pop up every once in awhile that are too casual for heels, but too formal for Converse. I’ve also become accustomed to wearing flats to business and work events, like job interviews and work fairs.

6. Boots for cold weather. This pair of shoes might not be necessary for all closets. For the lucky few who don’t, a pair of UGGs or comfy boots are all you’ll need to brave those 30 plus degree winters. Since moving to Michigan however, I could not imagine life without my heavy-duty UGG and Sorel snow boots.

7. Fashionable heeled boots. These boots should be higher/longer than ankle boots. These include riding boots, as well as the new it fashion item–over the knee boots. I personally own a pair of both, but either works well. Over the knee boots are great to pair with a casual everyday outfit, or for a fancier going out ensemble.

8. Running shoes for workouts, or for when you just want people to think that you lift. Running shoes are a huge must have for any closet. While I will be the first to say that I’m not the most “active” person in the world, for those rare occasions when I do work out, having a good pair of running shoes on hand is a life saver.

Whether you have all of these options and then some, or you’re looking for some shoes to complete your closet–look no further! It’s great to have a large variety of shoes in your closet, but these 8 shoes will take good care of you, satisfaction guaranteed. I hope I’ve given you a reason to run to your favorite shoe store and to shop ’til you drop!