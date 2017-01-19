3 Ways to Improve the Health of Your Nails

Take a look at your nails. If they are anything like mine then you are looking at short stubs as a result of biting them habitually. It seems to be an unbreakable habit and I am tired of having nails like a 2-year-old. Whether your nails are short or not, we are always struggling with innovative ways to defeat their wear and tear. However, there are tricks to prevent brittle nails while still maintaining a fashionable look.

Consume Adequate Intakes of Biotin

Biotin is a vitamin that supports healthy skin, hair, and nails. Researchers have found that biotin increases nail thickness and prevents splitting and breaking. While supplements are available, they are not always regulated as strictly as you may hope. You can get biotin from specific foods in your diet like egg yolks, nuts, and whole grains. The suggested amount for people age 19+ is about 30 mcg per day. Biotin has worked well for me in the past, I suggest consuming the recommended daily amount for about 2 weeks to see results.

Don’t Cut Your Cuticles, Moisturize Them

Cuticles serve as a barrier against fungus and bacteria. Without them, you are more prone to infection that can be sore and painful. It is more beneficial to moisturize the cuticles in order to protect nails from breaking. Oil is the best way to moisturize the cuticles, which you have probably seen incorporated into the routine of nail salons. The bottom line is we need our cuticles to maintain our nail health and moisturizing them with oil is the best way to ensure that.

Get Nail Tips Instead of Nail Extensions

Since my nails are so short, I have tried out nail tips in the hopes that they will put an end to my nail biting habit. It does work! However, when you are considering fake nails it is important to get tips instead of extensions. It has been found that nail extensions lead to fungal infections. Tips don’t cover the entire nail, meaning there is less surface area that is susceptible to infection.

Try spicing up your look with healthy, trendy nails. You might be surprised at the way they can boost your confidence and help you make a statement. Manicured nails are great accessories to any outfit, as long as they are taken care of.

