Effortlessly Chic: Tips and Tricks

We all know those women who breeze along the street effortlessly looking chic. Instead of letting a little green monster called jealousy get the best of you, try these tips and tricks to look effortlessly chic without really putting in any effort.

Don’t shy away from a statement piece. I am a true believer in simplicity when it comes to outfits. If you take a peek into my closet you will see three colours (or as some people like to call them, shades): black, grey and white. Although these could be a recipe to a monotone and boring style, to me they provide an opportunity to play with what I wear. Since they are so simple in and of themselves I can throw in my striped fur coat or my zebra print bag and not have to worry about it clashing. These statement pieces are what shape my style since they are items that I truly love and most people wouldn’t be able to pull off; but you now know how. Prepare for those envious looks next time you walk down the street rocking an out of this world piece. Countering my previous tip, dressing entirely in one colour is daring on the opposite end of the spectrum. Wear all black, all beige or, if you’re trying to look really chic, all white. Nothing says polished and style conscious like a uni-tone outfit, and nothing is quite as simple to do especially when it comes to black. To keep the look from becoming dull, play with texture, fit and shape; add in some fur, a long duster jacket or over the knee boots. Layering is key. Something that I love to do is layer jackets which enables me to wear lighter jackets even on colder days. For example, I often wear a thin down jacket under long blazer jackets or trench coats adding both a little bit of extra interest to the outfit and much-needed warmth on the colder winter days. Another tip would be fur vests and scarves, both literally would look amazing over any outfit.

Follow these simple tips and tricks to simply look chic and fashionable every single day, it really doesn’t take a lot of effort at all. And after a couple of weeks, you will have some established go-to outfits that you can throw on on the exceptionally lazy days, where looking chic is the last thing on your mind.