Items to Not Work into your Work Wardrobe

We all get a little carried away sometimes in terms of what we like to wear, but there is a time and a place for each one of our trendy itches. The workplace is not somewhere to get too “extra”. Yes, you should 100% always “look the part” because it is true that dressing well and feeling good in what you’re wearing can increase your productivity, but the key word in deciding what to wear to the office is simple.

You may thinking, she’s an 18-year-old Freshman at the University of Michigan, what kind of experience does she have in “dressing for the workplace”. You are right, I have not had a formal 9-5 job, but I have interned in offices over summers and competed in business competitions nationally throughout high school (and have gotten a few compliments along the way) so here is what I strongly suggest you do NOT wear when you are trying to dress for success.

Hide Your B’s Please

No one in a work place has ever complained because someone has dressed conservatively. Sometimes leaving more to the imagination will do you wonders. I fully support your decision to purchase the new Victoria Secret Bombshell bra in this season’s new pattern, but I just don’t really care to see it through your blouse. Again, the stitching detail on the straps is impeccable, but show them off not at the office. The office is a time to let your brains do the talking and not your clothes. I know you studied hard to get there, show that off. Keep the skirts a respectable length – I suggest the fingertip rule – and the blouses opaque.

Louboutin’s were made for Fashion Week, not the Work Week

One of the worst offenses anywhere is a woman who cannot walk in her heels. I loved the new 8inch Louboutin pumps also, but realistically I think I would break my ankle – and I’m skilled in heel wearing. Do not wear aggressively high shoes to the office- unless you work in an edgy fashion company, then that is fully encouraged. In the office you have to be able to be mobile and extremely high shoes are just not ideal for that. Again, I love heels, but I’m gonna save mine for the weekends.

Fit is key

Not only is our choice in clothing important, but also how it fits us. You could have the perfect outfit, but if the shirt is two sizes t0o small and the pants one size too big then it just looks off. Make sure your clothing fits you in a respectable manner. It can automatically elevate an outfit from a “don’t” to a “do”.

The workplace creates a completely different environment for fashion and clothes, but you should always air on the side of caution. The ultimate goal of work is to be successful and achieve what you are there to do. You got yourself the job, we’ll help you look good while doing it.