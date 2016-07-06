Moroccan Mint Tea – What Makes it So Healthy?

There have been many studies, research, and claims that tea, specifically green tea, has many health benefits- containing substances that are even linked to a lower risk of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. The antioxidants in tea help boost endurance, protect against cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. However, each different tea has different medical benefits. Most studies show that green tea is the most beneficial to your health-helping strengthen bones, linked to weight loss, and retain learning and memory in the brain (from polyphenols). However, if you are a tea-drinker, I highly recommend trying Moroccan mint tea.

Moroccan mint tea is a form of green tea, giving you all of the health benefits from green tea, and more! In Morocco, this mint tea is consumed by citizens and has been used as a form of tradition in welcoming guests into your home (served in small cups with mint leaves on the top). Specifically, Moroccans consume the tea to protect against the scorching sun. The mint and green tea cools the body down and actually helps protect your skin from ultraviolet rays. I have been drinking Moroccan mint tea all summer, and have really felt theses benefits in my skin- with less damage, acne, and healthier, smoother skin. And aside from the health benefits, the refreshing taste of Moroccan mint tea is amazing!

Mint is a powerful antioxidant serving many Benefits:

*helps soothe an upset stomach and digestion

*relieve heartburn

*boost mental performance

*promote focus

*loosen congestion

*alleviate nasal allergies

*clear up skin disorders

*and of course, freshen your breath

I recommend switching to Moroccan mint tea as your go-to tea drink! The benefit of drinking tea as your caffeinated drink is that it still hydrates you. Additionally, the Moroccan mint tea is great to help digestion after a big meal, so I tried serving it after a dinner party and everyone loved it (even the coffee drinkers)!

How to make Moroccan tea:

INGREDIENTS:

* 8-10 sprigs fresh mint, plus extra for garnish

* 3 teaspoons Moroccan mint loose leaf tea

* 1/8 cup of agave nectar, 3 tablespoons of sugar, or 1/8 teaspoon of stevia

* 4 cups water

INGREDIENTS (without Moroccan mint loose leaf tea):

*2 tablespoons loose green tea (or 3 tea bags)

*3/4 cup mint leaves

*6 cups of water

*Additional sweetener (sugar, honey, stevia)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place the agave or sugar inside a 5-glass tea pot

2. Combine 1/2 of the mint leaves and 3 Tablespoons of the Moroccan mint tea in the 5 Cup teapot’s filter or a large filter Tea bag

3. Add steaming water and let the tea brew for 5 minutes.

4. Set out glasses for the tea.

5. A shot-glass is close to the slender glasses used in Morocco.

6. Pour the tea.

7. You want a nice foam on the tea so always pour with the teapot a high distance above the glasses.

8. If you do not have at least a little foam on the top of the first glass, then pour it back into the teapot and try again until the tea starts to foam up nicely.

9. Garnish with the remaining sprigs of mint or lime.