10 Business Tools for Every Girl Boss

Life in the day of a girl boss can be stressful, right? It’s challenging, rewarding, sometimes fun, but usually just stress. You have a ton of work you have to get done in a short amount of time and sometimes it just feels downright impossible. I have the business tools that will keep you organized while letting you keep your sanity!

10 Business Tools

Evernote: This note-taking app is far from just a notetaker. It has endless features and will sync with any device. On top of that you can share your stuff with anyone! Asana: This is available on your phone and your computer. It helps you and your team track your work and communicate efficiently. TimeTrade: Never have to deal with an appointment malfunction again. This is the ultimate appointment manager. PicMonkey: Need to edit pictures? This is a toned-down version of Photoshop. You can use limited features for free or pay monthly to experience the total package. Leadpages: Generate leads and increase revenue with this application. 1shoppingcart: Build a powerful storefront that is secure. Bluehost: The web hosting service of all web hosting services. Wishlist Member: Turn any WordPress site into a membership site. This has all membership solutions. Replace Myself: Live the 4 hour work week by outsourcing your tasks to others! Wunderlist: This is the checklist of all checklists. Seriously you don’t know how powerful a checklist can be until you try Wunderlist! You can share your checklist with others and keep track of others progress. You can also be notified when team members complete their tasks. This is great for team accountability!

These business tools will be your new best friend. The best part is that it doesn’t matter what kind of work you do. These business tools are for everyone, guy and girl! So feel free to pass along to your SO to help them keep their cool also. What business tools do you use? Comment below!