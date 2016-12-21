The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party Checklist

Looking to throw the best New Year’s Eve party yet? Whether it’s for friends and family, I have the party checklist you’re going to want! It’s fool-proof, so get ready!
The Party Checklist
Decorations:
-Streamers
-Confetti
-Balloons
-String Lights
Entertainment:
-Party playlist
-Speakers
-Photo booth backdrop
-TV to watch the ball drop
Food and Drink:
-Crunchy snacks
-Easy appetizers
-Pizza
-Drinks
-Cute plastic drink flutes make all the difference!
Party Favors:
-Noisemakers
-Confetti poppers
-2017 accessories (hats and glasses)
-Sparklers
Don’t be scared to hit up the dollar store if you’re on a budget, everything gets thrown away anyways! Also turn than creativity switch on and DIY what you can, including making the food! What plans do you have for New Years? Leave a comment below!
Ellen Svardh says
Sounds like a party I want to be at!