The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party Checklist

Looking to throw the best New Year’s Eve party yet? Whether it’s for friends and family, I have the party checklist you’re going to want! It’s fool-proof, so get ready!

The Party Checklist

Decorations:

-Streamers

-Confetti

-Balloons

-String Lights

Entertainment:

-Party playlist

-Speakers

-Photo booth backdrop

-TV to watch the ball drop

Food and Drink:

-Crunchy snacks

-Easy appetizers

-Pizza

-Drinks

-Cute plastic drink flutes make all the difference!

Party Favors:

-Noisemakers

-Confetti poppers

-2017 accessories (hats and glasses)

-Sparklers

Don’t be scared to hit up the dollar store if you’re on a budget, everything gets thrown away anyways! Also turn than creativity switch on and DIY what you can, including making the food! What plans do you have for New Years? Leave a comment below!