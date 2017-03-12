Celebrating Chic Galleria Boutique + a Giveaway

I’m Beth Anderson, owner of Chic Galleria Boutique, although you probably know me better as the blogger & mastermind behind ChicGalleria.com. I’ve worked for years with huge magazines like Vogue, Elle, & Lucky to name a few (I’m sure you’ve heard of them!). I collaborate with the most amazing fashion designers during New York Fashion Week and serve on the Board of Directors for the Nolcha Shows.

With my hands literally being in every aspect of the fashion world, so to speak, I couldn’t help but dream of owning my very own boutique. With a little love & some TLC, I dove right in and just knew that Chic Galleria needed a sister site, a place where women of ALL ages could find what makes them look and feel their best in all circumstances and for all events. With that, Chic Galleria Boutique was born! We’re getting ready to celebrate our first year of being in business and I couldn’t be more excited. As a thank you to our customers and an introduction to those who might not yet have visited, I decided to do a SURPRISE giveaway.

My staff and I follow one mantra: Living a Simple yet Chic Lifestyle. As a regular reader of our blog posts, you know that our core focus is living a healthy life and being your best self. The items we’re offering in the boutique reflect out focus. Chic Galleria Boutique is your destination for the best accessories, the hottest trends, and the cutest gifts! YOU, my customers & readers, are my 100% priority, almost like my family. I hope you’ll stay a while and I surely hope you’ll be back again and again.

Connect with us on Instagram & Twitter and join our Private Facebook group for the newest arrivals & VIP sales and sign up for our CG Society newsletter. By joining our thousands of newsletter subscribers, you’ll be getting exclusive VIP perks.

I’m offering a special giveaway to all my Chic Galleria readers! The prize will be a Chic Galleria Boutique $100 gift certificate (in the form of a code) to one lucky person! To enter, simply fill out the form below, go through each step or just leave me a comment telling me your favorite item in the shop and who you would like to win this for. Shop now and use the code CELEBRATE to receive 20% off your entire purchase. (code good until March 20)

Enter by Sunday, March 19 at 11:59 pm EST, and the winner will be chosen randomly and announced here (on the widget). Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Thank you!!