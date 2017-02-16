Gena Myint: Jewelry for Women with a Passion for Life



Full Name: Gena Myint

Current Title/Company: Founder and designer at Gena Myint

Educational Background: Studied Advertising Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology

Congratulations Gena on being a featured designer for the Nolcha Shows Fashion MediaPlease tell us, what was your first job and how did you land that position?

I worked as a medical transcriber full time while taking classes in the evenings and weekends. The job was a referral from a friend.

How have your designs evolved since your first sketch?

I think my designs are more refined as with my techniques and craftsmanship from years of experience.

What have been the biggest challenges or obstacles you’ve faced in your career and how were you able to overcome them?

I am my own worst critic. Sometimes I would over think a design and tweak it too many times. I’ve learned to let go and wait for a reaction or feedback before going back to edit it.

We want to hear about your inspiration as a creative! Where does your inspiration come from?

It comes from my wild imagination. I have unusual visuals and ideas from people watching, my travels and nature.

How did you learn the ins and outs of owning and operating your brand?

I’ve held jobs in many different fields growing up. Every person I’ve come across through these experiences has taught me a lot.

As a business owner, how do you achieve a work/life balance?

It’s quite difficult. Even when I am on holiday, I often find myself thinking about my business, and developing the next collection of designs. Overtime, I’ve learned to be more conscious of separating personal and work time.

What do you see in the future for your brand? How do you hope to grow the business?

I would love to get my brand into more specialized boutiques. All of my designs are made to order and not pulled from mass produced inventory. They are thoughtfully hand-crafted, making it unique and no two are alike. I think this makes it more emotional and compelling.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Having the ability to create a design from start to finish. It’s quite an incredible sense of accomplishment.

What is a typical workday like for you?

It involves 2 large strong coffees, checking emails, updating my calendar, ordering componentry, meeting with stone vendors, producing jewelry pieces, photographing jewelry, up-keeping the online shops and social media, packing and shipping orders.

Best moment of your career so far?

Being selected as one of the brands to showcase in Nolcha Shows Fashion Media Lounge.

What advice would you give your younger self?

I would tell myself to not worry so much. There were times when I would over analyze an idea or plan to the point of talking myself out of it.

Go to coffee order?

Double shot Americano. I love the taste and smell of coffee.

If you could have lunch with anyone, who would it be and what would you order?.

I have many lunch date wishes. I would be so honored to have a meeting with Ms. Iris Apfel. I’ve only seen her in passing at tradeshows. I think she has a very special aura to her, and an incredible bold fashion taste and style. As for lunch, I would take her to have dim sum. Since it involves many small plates, I would have a much more lengthy time and conversation with her.

Best advice you’ve received?

Each day, ask yourself if you’re happy, and to make sure to do whatever it takes to get there.

Who would play you in the movie of your life?

Amy Adams. She has an effervescent personality. I feel we would relate to each other. I have been told by friends and strangers I have a bubbly personality. That just means I’m happy. I feel very blessed to be able to live in this world, surrounded by the most amazing dog and people in my life and to have the ability to do what I love.

The Nolcha Shows are a leading award winning event, held during New York Fashion Week, for independent fashion designers to showcase their collections to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists and industry influencers. Over the past seven years the Nolcha Shows have become established as a platform for discovery; promoting cutting edge innovative fashion designers through runway shows and exhibitions.

The team at Chic Galleria is thrilled to again be collaborating with the designers featured at the Nolcha Shows on February 15, 2017. We are looking forward to showcasing these talented designers and attending their shows this fall. – Beth Anderson, Founder and Senior Editor, Chic Galleria