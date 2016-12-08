Kitchen Gift Guide: 9 Gadgets That Belong in Every Kitchen

Kitchen Gift Guide



It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means the holiday shopping season is upon us! Whether you are looking for some ideas for your sister or mom, or are looking for some inspiration for your own list, fear no more. Whether you’re shopping for a chef, a dedicated foodie, or just someone who makes some seriously good food, there’s no such thing as too many kitchen accessories. Here’s a kitchen gift guide with items you can purchase for those who spending time in their kitchen!

Kitchen Aid Mixer: Looking to show someone some serious love? These mixers are top of the line and are worth every penny! The 3.5 qt mixers pack as much power as the full size mixers and are perfect for a snug kitchen.

Pasta Press Attachment: Buying for someone who already has a mixer? KitchenAid has tons of attachments that won’t break the bank. The pasta press attachment makes six different types of pasta from scratch, and helps create fresh and delicious pasta!

4-Tier Cooling Rack: This is a great gift for someone who needs more space in their kitchen. Whether you’re shopping for a baker or someone who likes to cook in bulk, this is a must-have for the kitchen. This cooling rack has 4 slots and is perfect for cookie sheets, bread pans, or even pizza stones!

3-in-1 Cutting Board: This cutting board is also perfect for a smaller kitchen. It not only contains a bamboo cutting board, but a compartment to rinse fruits and vegetables, and has a tray to put items in for easy transfer. Bamboo is antimicrobial and is as functional as it is stylish.

Wellness Kitchen Mat: These cooking mats are an amazing gift and sure to make anyone smile! No matter how much deep your love is for cooking, no one can argue the aches and pains that come along with it. These mats provide better posture and circulation by distributing weight evenly. They come in tons of different styles and colors that are sure to compliment any kitchens style.

Pantelligent: Another gift to seriously spoil your favorite kitchen enthusiast, this pan makes cooking significantly easier. It pairs with a mobile app, and monitors the temperature of the contents of your pan by using a temperature sensor. The app alerts you when to flip, when to add ingredients, if you need to adjust your heat and when you’re done. Cooking has never been so simple!

Perfect Cookie Sheet: This mat is definitely on my list this year. This mat is made of silicone, which allows for even heat distribution and prevents burned edges. This sheet also has size diagrams for the perfect cookie. As if that’s not enough, you can use this right on top of a cookie sheet to skip greasing the pan!

T-fal Ingenio Dry Storage: These containers have an airtight seal by using a level lock system. They are stackable and can even be used for just about everything. Whether it’s dry foods in the kitchen, utensils, spices, or any miscellaneous items you might need to organize!

Art and Cook 13-Piece Super Slicer: This item is sold exclusively at Walmart, and is a must-have in any kitchen! It provides a skid-free bowl, and the slicer allows you to slice, dice and grate through fruits and vegetables. It also includes a yolk separator, a salad spinner, AND a hand guard to protect you while using the slicer!

This kitchen gift guide provides some ideas to help you wrap up something as special as they are. These items are guaranteed to upgrade your favorite kitchen AND show your loved ones how much you care. What are some kitchen gadgets you’re hoping to find under the tree this year? Leave your comments below!