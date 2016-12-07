P.S. I Got This For You: Gifting the Men in Your Life

Gifting the Men in Your Life



It’s never easy shopping for gifts around the holidays. The stress of holiday shopping only doubles when the receiver is of the opposite sex. Sadly, when it comes to guys, a tube of matte lipstick or a set of makeup brushes just won’t do. What’s even worse is that most guys genuinely don’t know what they want you to get them, or are perfectly content with a few pairs of Nike socks from the local sporting goods shop. Luckily after years of trial and error, I’ve come up with a few nice and easy go-to holiday gifts for my favorite guys.

A Guide to Gifting the Men in Your Life:

L.L. Bean Quarter Zip Sweater

Whether it’s for your dad, brother or significant other, you can never go wrong with a sweater to keep them warm and snug in the cold winter months.

Titleist Pro V1 Custom Golf Balls

If your dad is anything like mine, he practically lives on the golf course. What better way to spoil the man that has always spoiled you than to get him a new set of golf balls to replace the many that’s he’s lost over the years? (Golf lessons not included)

L.L. Bean Men’s Touchscreen Casual Leather Gloves

Obviously, I’m a huge fan of L.L. Bean, but for good reason! These gloves are the perfect cold gift for any guy who’s as tech-obsessed as you are (so maybe not dad?). Help the men in your life stay warm and

J. Crew Flannel Pajama Pants

Guys deserve to sleep in style and comfort too right? Help your favorite guys fend off the cold winter nights with these cold climate approved flannel jammies

CD Rom (music not included)

If hoop earrings and bell bottoms can make a comeback, so can romantic mix tapes full of love songs for your significant other. Ring in the holidays with a cute, fun and easy throwback gift idea that the guy in your life will love.

UGG Classic Men’s Neumel Boots

These might not be your dad’s style, but these UGG boots are the perfect cute and stylish addition to your brother or significant other’s closets (and maybe grab yourself a pair while you’re at it)

J. Crew Abingdon Messenger Bag

Even though guys love to think that they can carry everything that they need in the four pockets of their jeans…they can’t. Help your guys out with this cool and spacious messenger bag

Hustle Mug

Because a hardworking dad deserves a mug that matches his drive.

Arthur George Bah Humbug Socks

Ditch the typical Nike crew socks for these Ebenezer Scrooge approved holiday socks for your favorite guy

Vineyard Vines Snow Santa Tie

Help your dad bring in the holiday spirit with this festive tie

VOLT Resistance Heated Vest

Battery operated to keep your man warm during those snowball fights.

When it comes to guys, as long as you steer clear of the makeup isle, it truly is the thought that counts. The men in your life will be appreciative of any gift that you give them. That being said, it never hurts to spoil those you love and care about.

Go ahead and show your favorite guys how much you care this holiday season with this chic guide to gifting the men in your life!