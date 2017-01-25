Let_Brunch_Be_a_Healthy_Treat

Once in a while we all need a little treat. A sprinkle of luxury now and again will rejuvenate not only your mind but also your body, that is if you do it right. My go to healthy treat whenever I need a little pick me up or want to celebrate something special is brunch.

The fantastic thing about brunch is that the options are endless ….

The Menu:

Whether you choose to theme your brunch or simply centre it around a main ingredient or dish, it’ll never be exactly the same. Being an expert brunch hostess, self-employed brunch restaurant critic and having attended a plethora of brunch events I have collected some favourite brunch staples.

Empowering Green Smoothie: Blend the following together and voila – banana, avocado, frozen mango, mint and apple juice.

Crisp Watermelon Salad: The ingredients are few and simple – watermelon, feta cheese, arugula, salt and pepper.

Dice the watermelon and mix it in a bowl with arugula. Crumble feta cheese over it and then season with salt and pepper.

Luscious Array of Fruit: This could be any type of fruit and sounds ridiculously simple but nonetheless adds to any brunch buffet.

The Company:

I tend to alternate between basking in my own calming company and hosting up to twenty friends. Both are equally as enjoyable it simply depends whether I need me-time or friends-time. If you’re set on friends-time you’d be surprised as to how much varying the friends changes the entire aesthetic of your brunch. So take the time to reflect who you want to share the time with to make it as special as possible every time.

If hosting a brunch isn’t your cup of tea, a google search can be a lifesaver. With growing popularity brunch places are popping up everywhere, I’m sure you can find at least one in your town. Head on over and try it out.

Bon Appetit.